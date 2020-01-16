Pitt police issue crime alert after robbery

Pitt police issued a crime alert Tuesday morning detailing a reported robbery on the 400 block of Atwood Street.

Pitt police issued a crime alert Tuesday morning detailing a reported robbery in the 400 block of Atwood Street.

Pitt and City police both responded to the incident, which occurred Tuesday at about 8 a.m.

According to the alert, the male victim said he was followed home by an unknown man who assaulted him and stole his medication.

The alert described the suspect as a white man with short hair, wearing a black hoodie with an “OVO” logo.

The police departments are asking that anyone with information regarding the incident call the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Zone 4 at 412-422-6520 and reference CCR #9442, or Pitt police at 412-624-2121 and reference report #20-00151.

Pitt students can register for crime alerts, which are separate from the University’s Emergency Notification Service, through the Rave website by selecting “Crime Alerts” under opt-in lists.