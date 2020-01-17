Police blotter: Jan. 8-Jan. 15

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Pitt News collates and publishes the Pitt police’s media crime log on a weekly basis. Read more here.

Police recorded nothing in the crime log for Friday, Jan. 8.

Saturday, Jan. 9

4:47 p.m. Pitt police reported assisting City police with a sex offense on Fifth Avenue on Dec. 31.

11:26 p.m. Pitt police issued a citation for violating a City ordinance to a non-University affiliate at the intersection of Forbes Avenue and Atwood Street.

Sunday, Jan. 10

12:44 a.m. A campus security authority in Tower C reported a liquor law violation. Two students were issued conduct referrals.

7:13 p.m. Pitt police reported assisting City police with a sex offense on Dawson Street at 2 a.m.

Monday, Jan. 11

1:21 a.m. A campus security authority reported a liquor law violation on Atwood Street.

1:28 a.m. One student was issued a conduct referral after a campus security authority in Nordenberg Hall reported a liquor law violation.

11:07 a.m. Pitt police assisted City police with a report of a scam.

3:26 p.m. Pitt police issued citations for defiant trespass to three students on Meyran Avenue.

5:43 p.m. A student reported they left their EarPods unattended at Market Central and upon returning they were gone.

Tuesday, Jan. 12

12:47 a.m. Pitt police issued a citation for underage drinking to a student in Bouquet Gardens.

1 a.m. Pitt police assisted City police in issuing two conduct referrals on McKee Place.

1:52 a.m. Pitt police issued a citation for underage drinking to a student in Holland Hall.

2:33 a.m. Pitt police assisted UPMC police, Carlow University police and City police with a domestic on Craft Avenue. One person was taken into custody.

1:30 p.m. An individual in Hyacinth Place Apartments on Ophelia Street reported two packages may have been stolen.

5:14 p.m. An arrest warrant was issued for a non-University affiliate.

8:38 p.m. A small amount of marijuana was confiscated from Tower A.

Monday, Jan. 13

9:06 a.m. A criminal mischief was reported in Tower B after an individual damaged the lights in an elevator on Jan. 11.

12:45 p.m. A student reported receiving harassing text messages from two known individuals.

8:51 p.m. Five students were issued conduct referrals after a campus security authority in Lothrop Hall reported a drug law violation.

Tuesday, Jan. 14

12:39 a.m. One student was issued a conduct referral after a campus security authority in Holland Hall reported a drug law violation.

8:06 a.m. Pitt police assisted City police with a robbery on Atwood Street.

6:56 p.m. Pitt police issued a citation for defiant trespass to a non-University affiliate at the William Pitt Union.

Wednesday, Jan. 15

9:41 a.m. Residence Life reported seven students committed alcohol violations on Jan. 14 and one student committed an alcohol violation on Jan. 10.

8:21 p.m. Pitt police assisted City police with an attempted burglary on South Bouquet Street.