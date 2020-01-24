Police blotter: Jan. 16-Jan. 22

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Pitt News collates and publishes the Pitt police’s media crime log on a weekly basis. Read more here.

Thursday, Jan. 16

11:51 a.m. An individual reported gift cards stolen from Holland Hall.

12:13 p.m. The Pitt Shop reported a retail theft.

1:39 p.m. A student in the Petersen Events Center reported his cell phone missing.

Friday, Jan. 17

1:07 a.m. Pitt police issued a citation to a student in Bruce Hall for possessing or smoking marijuana in public.

12:09 p.m. An individual reported the theft of X-Acto knives from Benedum Hall that occurred between Jan. 9 and Jan. 13.

3:18 p.m. Pitt police reported assisting City police with the theft of a laptop between Jan. 12 and Jan. 13.

Saturday, Jan 18

1:13 a.m. A conduct referral was issued after a campus security authority reported a liquor law violation on Fifth Avenue.

12:10 p.m. Pitt police assisted Port Authority and City police with a vehicle accident involving a pedestrian at Fifth Avenue and De Soto Street.

2:42 p.m. A citation for public drunkenness was issued to a non-University affiliate.

3:54 p.m. Two citations for disorderly conduct and public drunkenness were issued to a non-University affiliate.

Sunday, Jan. 19

1:42 a.m. A student was issued a conduct referral at Juliet Street and Virgila Place after a campus security authority reported a liquor law violation.

10:51 a.m. A student in Bouquet Gardens reported receiving threatening text messages from an unknown individual.

8:37 p.m. A student in Lothrop Hall was issued a conduct referral after a campus security authority reported a drug law violation.

Monday, Jan. 20

12:09 a.m. A student in Bruce Hall was issued a conduct referral after a campus security authority reported a liquor law violation.

12:56 a.m. A student in Nordenberg Hall was issued a citation for possessing a fake ID.

4:44 a.m. A criminal mischief was reported at the intersection of Atwood and Sennott streets after side mirrors on nine parked vehicles were damaged.

12:48 p.m. Pitt police assisted City police with a fraud case.

4:06 p.m. A student reported the theft of their bicycle on Atwood Street.

Tuesday, Jan. 21

8:57 a.m. A criminal mischief was reported after an unknown person(s) damaged the lights in an elevator in Tower B.

10:12 a.m. An individual reported two individuals who vandalized the men’s room on the 33rd floor of the Cathedral of Learning. The area was checked and the individuals were not located.

10:36 a.m. Pitt police assisted UPMC police with a harassment on McKee Place.

12:30 p.m. Pitt police assisted City police with the theft of a bicycle on Lawn Street.

11:00 p.m. A student in Forbes Hall was issued a conduct referral after a campus security reported a drug law violation.

Wednesday, Jan. 22

7:13 p.m. A student reported the theft of packages from Hyacinth Place Apartments.

10:43 p.m. Two students in Nordenberg Hall were issued conduct referrals after a campus security authority reported a drug law violation.

11:52 p.m. Two students in Amos Hall were issued citations for possessing or smoking marijuana in public.