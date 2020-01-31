Police blotter: Jan. 23 – Jan. 29

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The Pitt News collates and publishes the Pitt police’s media crime log on a weekly basis. Read more here.

Thursday, Jan. 23

3:44 a.m. An individual reported a “harassment/threat between two employees” at Market Central.

9:57 a.m. A student reported the theft of their bicycle at Fifth and Tennyson avenues.

1:01 p.m. An individual reported a harassment by communication.

Friday, Jan. 24

1:05 p.m. Residence Life reported seven students who committed alcohol violations.

Saturday, Jan. 25

2:42 a.m. A student was issued a conduct referral after a campus security authority in Forbes Hall reported a liquor law violation.

Sunday, Jan. 26

1:25 a.m. A student in Panther Hall was cited for underage drinking.

2:00 a.m. A student in Tower B was issued a conduct referral after a campus security authority reported a drug law violation.

4:37 p.m. A student in Tower C was issued a conduct referral after a campus security authority reported a drug law violation.

Monday, Jan. 27

3:28 p.m. A criminal mischief was reported in the U Lot.

Police recorded nothing in the crime log for Tuesday, Jan. 28.

Wednesday, Jan. 29

8:00 p.m. Pitt police issued citations for violating a City ordinance to two non-University affiliates at Forbes Avenue and Atwood Street.

11:27 p.m. Pitt police issued a citation for violating a City ordinance to a non-University affiliate at Forbes Avenue and Atwood Street.