Police blotter: Jan. 23 – Jan. 29
January 30, 2020
The Pitt News collates and publishes the Pitt police’s media crime log on a weekly basis. Read more here.
Thursday, Jan. 23
3:44 a.m. An individual reported a “harassment/threat between two employees” at Market Central.
9:57 a.m. A student reported the theft of their bicycle at Fifth and Tennyson avenues.
1:01 p.m. An individual reported a harassment by communication.
Friday, Jan. 24
1:05 p.m. Residence Life reported seven students who committed alcohol violations.
Saturday, Jan. 25
2:42 a.m. A student was issued a conduct referral after a campus security authority in Forbes Hall reported a liquor law violation.
Sunday, Jan. 26
1:25 a.m. A student in Panther Hall was cited for underage drinking.
2:00 a.m. A student in Tower B was issued a conduct referral after a campus security authority reported a drug law violation.
4:37 p.m. A student in Tower C was issued a conduct referral after a campus security authority reported a drug law violation.
Monday, Jan. 27
3:28 p.m. A criminal mischief was reported in the U Lot.
Police recorded nothing in the crime log for Tuesday, Jan. 28.
Wednesday, Jan. 29
8:00 p.m. Pitt police issued citations for violating a City ordinance to two non-University affiliates at Forbes Avenue and Atwood Street.
11:27 p.m. Pitt police issued a citation for violating a City ordinance to a non-University affiliate at Forbes Avenue and Atwood Street.