Shot by Alex Dixon, Multimedia Staff, and Edited by Jacob Mahaffey, Multimedia Staff

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, love is in the air, and our annual Sex Edition has finally hit the newsstands! This week’s WOTS is equally as steamy. Tune in to see what students know about the sexual health resources we have on campus, and more!