VIDEO: PITT vs. CLEMSON: Men’s ACC Basketball (w/ Broadcast Audio)
Shot and edited by Knox Coulter, Multimedia Editor
12:30 am
Watch the highlights of the Pitt Panthers men’s basketball team as they host the Clemson Tigers at the Petersen Events Center (with an accompanying audio broadcast). Final score: 72-52 Clemson.
Wednesday, February 12, 2020
Broadcast audio by WPTS