Two bomb threats made at Five Guys in three days
February 19, 2020
City and Pitt police responded to two similar phoned-in bomb threats at the Five Guys location on Bouquet Street on Monday and Wednesday evenings.
City police spokesperson Maurice Matthews II said the Monday incident occurred around 8:20 p.m., and officers arrived at the building, which was already empty of customers and employees. He said a Pitt police explosive detection dog searched the area with negative results.
“Zone 4 officers were told the caller may have been a member of recently fired employees or a friend of one,” Matthews said.
A similar threat occurred Wednesday afternoon around 4:50 p.m. City police spokesperson Chris Togneri said in a statement that officers cleared the building, and a K-9 officer searched the premises with negative results.
Police are investigating both incidents.
