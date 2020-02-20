Two bomb threats made at Five Guys in three days

By Jon Moss, News Editor
February 19, 2020

City and Pitt police responded to two similar phoned-in bomb threats at the Five Guys location on Bouquet Street on Monday and Wednesday evenings.

City police spokesperson Maurice Matthews II said the Monday incident occurred around 8:20 p.m., and officers arrived at the building, which was already empty of customers and employees. He said a Pitt police explosive detection dog searched the area with negative results.

“Zone 4 officers were told the caller may have been a member of recently fired employees or a friend of one,” Matthews said.

A similar threat occurred Wednesday afternoon around 4:50 p.m. City police spokesperson Chris Togneri said in a statement that officers cleared the building, and a K-9 officer searched the premises with negative results.

Police are investigating both incidents.

