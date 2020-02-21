Police blotter: Feb. 13-Feb. 19
February 20, 2020
The Pitt News collates and publishes the Pitt police’s media crime log on a weekly basis. Read more here.
Thursday, Feb. 13
4:27 a.m. A non-University affiliate was arrested for defiant trespass in Towers Lobby.
12:55 p.m. An individual reported the theft of a backpack from Sennott Square.
3:40 p.m. Pitt police assisted City police on Melwood Avenue with a male that was making terroristic threats.
Friday, Feb. 14
2:05 a.m. A non-University affiliate was issued a citation for violation of a City ordinance.
12:03 p.m. Pitt police assisted City police with the theft of a wallet on Atwood Street.
10:33 p.m. Pitt police arrested a non-University affiliate for driving under the influence at Forbes Avenue and McKee Place.
Saturday, Feb. 15
1:22 a.m. A student was issued a conduct referral after a campus security authority reported a liquor law violation.
1:57 a.m. Pitt police assisted City police with a domestic on Juliet Street.
2:01 a.m. A student in Holland Hall was issued a citation for underage drinking.
Sunday, Feb. 16
12:38 p.m. A student in Tower C was issued a conduct referral after a campus security authority reported a drug law violation.
2:00 a.m. A student in Tower B was issued a citation for underage drinking.
Monday, Feb. 17
6:19 p.m. A citation for public drunkenness was issued to a non-University affiliate near Sennott Square.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
10:38 a.m. An individual in Bouquet Gardens reported a harassment by communication.
4:47 p.m. An individual reported the theft of their EarPods from Trees Hall.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
4:41 p.m. Pitt police assisted City police with a bomb threat on South Bouquet Street.