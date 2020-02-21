Police blotter: Feb. 13-Feb. 19

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Pitt News collates and publishes the Pitt police’s media crime log on a weekly basis. Read more here.

Thursday, Feb. 13

4:27 a.m. A non-University affiliate was arrested for defiant trespass in Towers Lobby.

12:55 p.m. An individual reported the theft of a backpack from Sennott Square.

3:40 p.m. Pitt police assisted City police on Melwood Avenue with a male that was making terroristic threats.

Friday, Feb. 14

2:05 a.m. A non-University affiliate was issued a citation for violation of a City ordinance.

12:03 p.m. Pitt police assisted City police with the theft of a wallet on Atwood Street.

10:33 p.m. Pitt police arrested a non-University affiliate for driving under the influence at Forbes Avenue and McKee Place.

Saturday, Feb. 15

1:22 a.m. A student was issued a conduct referral after a campus security authority reported a liquor law violation.

1:57 a.m. Pitt police assisted City police with a domestic on Juliet Street.

2:01 a.m. A student in Holland Hall was issued a citation for underage drinking.

Sunday, Feb. 16

12:38 p.m. A student in Tower C was issued a conduct referral after a campus security authority reported a drug law violation.

2:00 a.m. A student in Tower B was issued a citation for underage drinking.

Monday, Feb. 17

6:19 p.m. A citation for public drunkenness was issued to a non-University affiliate near Sennott Square.

Tuesday, Feb. 18

10:38 a.m. An individual in Bouquet Gardens reported a harassment by communication.

4:47 p.m. An individual reported the theft of their EarPods from Trees Hall.

Wednesday, Feb. 19

4:41 p.m. Pitt police assisted City police with a bomb threat on South Bouquet Street.