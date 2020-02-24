By the Book: Mirrors, “Hill House” and other ghost stories

By the Book is a biweekly blog about the real-life revelations that can come with class readings.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Warning: This edition of By the Book contains graphic content relating to sexual assault and suicide that some readers may not be comfortable with.

Once, when I was 10, my friend came screaming down the stairs to my room. She knocked into me in the hallway and gripped my forearms so tightly they bruised. She was crying, wildly crying, the type of tears I couldn’t ever remember seeing in real life.

“Megan,” she said, “there’s a ghost in your mirror.”

Do I believe in ghosts? Any good writer knows a ghost is a metaphor. It is tempting, then, to believe in ghosts so that I might reap the rewards in my essays. I was raped, and thus my body is a burial ground, my body is an exit wound, I am haunted by the ghost of the girl I could’ve been.

I took Horror Literature last spring. Every other weekday, I slid into the last desk on the left and listened to my professor lecture seriously about strange things. He treated Stephen King with the same reverence my other professors gave to Dickinson. Many of my fellow classmates were fervent believers in the supernatural — several swore up and down they’d seen ghosts of old women sitting at the foot of their bed.

Another essential for ghosts is fear. “I am afraid of the old woman sitting at the foot of my bed” or “I am afraid of my rapist” will do.

At my professor’s supplemental recommendation, I read “The Haunting of Hill House” by Shirley Jackson around the same time I watched the Netflix original by the same name with my sister. The two are wildly different — Jackson never concretely reveals whether her character Nell is haunted by ghosts or by mental illness, something with which I’ve struggled since being raped. In the television series, Nell is definitively haunted by ghosts, but the other characters perceive her justified fear as mental illness.

The first paragraph of Jackson’s novel is widely considered to be one of the best openings of all time. There was a sentence, when I read it, that seemed to slither instantly into my brain — “Silence lay steadily against the wood and stone of Hill House, and whatever walked there, walked alone.”

As I read the book, I returned to that idea of walking alone. It felt reminiscent of mental illness — where you are suffering from a common disease, had by many people, but made to feel alone with it. I frequently felt like I was alone with my PTSD — that each flashback or suicidal thought was another brick in a wall keeping me from everyone else.

Nell kills herself on the literal last page of the novel. She dies, of course, alone. The reader is left to wonder whether there are real ghosts in Hill House or only the ghosts of her mind’s making. When I closed the book, my bedroom was silent. I thought of the year I seriously considered suicide after being sexually assaulted. PTSD is another way to say ghosts of the mind’s making. I kept seeing myself at 15 walking home, dress ripped, dripping blood.

I went to Horror Lit the next day and listened to people discuss “Carrie,” the book I’d skipped to read Jackson instead. Telekinetic teenage girls seemed less frightening than the isolation of being small and scared of your own brain. I went home that night and watched the fifth episode of the Netflix series with my sister Haley.

Haley and I are very different people. I lost most of my late adolescence to suicidal thoughts — she was born to live like a 16-year-old. I’d never really talked to her about my mental illness. In some ways, I resented that her life seemed unsullied by my sexual assault.

Nell hangs herself in the fifth episode of the show, at the halfway point. It’s a sad scene — she dances with the ghost of her dead husband, reunited with figments of her family. Her ultimate wish after all those years of walking alone.

We hear her neck break very clearly as she jumps off the staircase. With this sound came a wail from my sister, who curled her body away from me. I peeled silky blonde hair away from her face to find her crying, wildly crying, the type I’d only seen in real life once before.

“Megan,” she said, “She looks like you.”

I looked across the room into the mirror. There is a ghost. She looks like you.

I rubbed Haley’s back for a long time. She didn’t say anything else — just curled into my side and pressed play on the next episode. All the while I wondered how I hadn’t noticed, through my mental illness and in the years after where she seemed so foreign, that my sister wanted me to get better. That she worried about me. That even when I couldn’t hear her, too busy feeling sorry for myself or seeing ghosts, she was sitting just outside knocking on that brick wall.

Do I believe in ghosts? Literally, no. I am the only person in my mirror — thank you, sleep-deprived friend, for this metaphor. I am haunted by my own memories, and my sister is subsequently haunted by their potential to steal me away. To us, that is scarier than anything my professor lectured about, any Stephen King plot, any specter masquerading as a dead husband.

I went to Horror Lit and hated every other ghost story because they did not inspire fear in me. I went home and spent time with my sister. We were both still scared, but something loosened between us after that night. I felt sorry for book Nell, who dies completely alone, no one ever having helped her — with real ghosts or mental illness.

In the show, the final word is supremely different from the line which felt originally true to my mental illness: “Silence lay steadily against the wood and stone of Hill House and those who walk there walk together.”

We can — and we do.