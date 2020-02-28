Police Blotter: Feb. 20 – Feb. 26

The Pitt News collates and publishes the Pitt police’s media crime log on a weekly basis. Read more here.

Thursday, Feb. 20

10:56 a.m. An employee in Scaife Hall reported smoke on the fifth floor. City fire responded and cleared the call.

Friday, Feb. 21

3:17 a.m. A student in Market Central was issued a citation for public drunkenness.

2:11 p.m. Two students in Bouquet Gardens reported the theft of their packages.

11:30 p.m. A student in Tower A was issued a citation for violating a City ordinance.

Saturday, Feb. 22

12:28 a.m. Two students in Pather Hall were issued conduct referrals by a resident assistant after an individual reported the smell of marijuana.

12:39 a.m. A student in Holland Hall was issued a conduct referral after a campus security authority reported a liquor law violation.

1:07 a.m. A student at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall was issued a conduct referral after a campus security authority reported a liquor law violation.

1:16 a.m. A student in the quad was issued a conduct referral after a campus security authority reported a liquor law violation.

2:51 a.m. A student in Tower B was issued a conduct referral after a campus security authority reported a liquor law violation.

12:07 p.m. The University Store on Fifth reported a retail theft.

Sunday, Feb. 23

1:30 a.m. A student in Sutherland Hall was issued a conduct referral after a campus security authority reported a liquor law violation.

1:59 a.m. Pitt police assisted City police on Oakland Avenue. One student was issued a conduct referral.

4:17 a.m. A student on Atwood Street was issued a conduct referral after a campus security authority reported a liquor law violation.

2:46 p.m. A student in Nordenberg Hall reported the theft of money.

Police recorded nothing in the crime log for Monday, Feb. 24.

Tuesday, Feb. 25

10:43 a.m. Pitt police assisted City police and three students were issued conduct referrals.

10:43 a.m. The University Store on Fifth reported the theft of merchandise.

Wednesday, Feb. 26

10:01 a.m. Pitt police assisted City police with an identity theft on Melwood Avenue.

10:56 a.m. A student in Pather Hall reported she was scammed out of money.

12:17 p.m. A student reported that on Feb. 22, they lost their wallet and their credit card was compromised.

3:50 p.m. A non-University affiliate on Atwood Street was issued a citation for violating a City ordinance.

4:52 p.m. An individual on Forbes and Oakland avenues was given a verbal warning for panhandling.