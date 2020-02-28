Walker, Phillips lead Pitt at ACC Indoor Championships

Noah Walker (left) placed second in the weight throw for Pitt at the ACC Indoor Championships Thursday at Notre Dame University.

The ACC Indoor Championships got underway Thursday at Notre Dame University, with 29 Pitt track and field members set to compete in events over the course of three days. The Panthers had a full slate on the meet’s opening day, sending qualifying athletes to the pentathlon, heptathlon, weight-throwing competition and distance medley relays.

Pitt’s highlights came courtesy of junior Noah Walker in men’s weight throwing and junior Breanna Phillips in the women’s pentathlon. Phillips had a career day, earning a personal-best 3,739 total points, good for 4th overall and the 5th-highest total in school history.

Phillips, an Indiana native, found extra joy in being able to compete near home. Having familiar faces there to cheer her on also provided an extra boost.

“It was really awesome being back at home,” she said. “I was really, really excited that my Grandma got to come, and I’m also very happy that my parents got to make it out.”

Walker took center stage later in day one, hurling his weight 20.54 meters — a personal best — on his way to a silver medal.

Junior Cobe Wiggins was another active Pitt participant, notably placing 4th in men’s 60-meter run with a time of 7.10 seconds.

Action is set to resume on Friday, beginning with the women’s high jump at noon and running all day through the men’s high jump at 6:15 p.m. Pitt will look for a strong performance from junior Greg Lauray, who comes into the championships owner of the conference’s second-best high jump score of 2.23 meters.

The meet will wrap up on Saturday, after which Pitt hopes to have athletes qualify for the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships.