Photos: Fossil Free Pitt Coalition occupation and presence at Board of Trustees meeting

Members of the Fossil Free Pitt Coalition have been continuously occupying the Cathedral common area since Friday, Feb. 21 calling for the Board of Trustees to vote on fossil fuel divestment at their winter meeting on Feb. 28. The Board instead voted to establish a socially responsible investment process. Members of FFPC were escorted out of the meeting by police after singing a rendition of “We Shall Not Be Moved” and stating their demands between verses. The group plans to continue occupation of the Cathedral indefinitely.

Gallery | 18 Photos Sarah Cutshall | Visual Editor