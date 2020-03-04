Pitt wrestling earns trio of No. 1 seeds in ACC Tournament

When the ACC Wrestling Championships come to Pittsburgh this weekend, a trio of Pitt wrestlers will compete as No. 1 seeds on the floor of the Petersen Events Center.

Redshirt sophomore Micky Phillippi (133 pounds), redshirt junior Gregg Harvey (174 pounds) and senior Demetrius Thomas (285 pounds) all earned top seeding for the 2020 ACC Tournament this Sunday.

These are the most top seeds the Panthers have had in the ACC Tournament since 2015, which was also the last time the ACC Championships were held in Pittsburgh.

Pitt also boasts a single two-seed and a couple of three-seed wrestlers. Redshirt senior Kellan Stout (197 pounds) is the lone two-seed, while fellow redshirt senior Taleb Rahmani (157 pounds) and redshirt sophomore Nino Bonaccorsi (184 pounds) make up Pitt’s pair of three-seeds.

The Panthers finished the regular season No. 8 in the National Wrestling Coaches Association poll, sandwiched between two ACC tournament foes — No. 9 Virginia Tech and No. 7 North Carolina.

The day-long ACC Championship meet will begin at 11 a.m. on Sunday. Semifinals are set to begin at 3:30 p.m. and the Championships are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.