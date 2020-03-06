Editorial: Top 10 things to do in Oakland over Spring Break

Those boots that have been hanging over the power line in South Oakland since November? On Monday, you’ll be able to hear them rustling in the wind, because Oakland is going to be utterly deserted — minus the few of us who’ve opted for a staycation this break. The only good thing about staying in Oakland over spring break is that you don’t have to worry about chugging an entire gallon of milk — to ensure it doesn’t go bad while you’re gone — before leaving.

Well actually, there are a few half-decent things to do while Oakland is deserted. Here are the Editorial Board’s top 10.

Sleep more than five hours

Play a game where you don’t set an alarm, and see if you can sleep through an entire day. Apparently a three-day sleep binge can “reboot” your energy levels, but there’s simply only one way to find out if this is true.

Hit up Carnegie Library

Yes, you finally have time to read. And CLP Main has an automatic book renewal feature now, so when you run out of time to read, you have, like, three months to return the book — without manually renewing — before you start paying hefty fines. Plus, it’s a cool place. They have a TikTok.

Listen to music

And by music, we mean the serene sound of the jackhammers at 6 a.m. on Atwood, Meyran, Semple and probably every other street in South Oakland.

Change your Pitt password

The end of the semester is coming. And therefore, so is the time to change your My Pitt password. You probably have just been using the same password and just rotating through all the symbols on your keyboard since your first year anyways.

Find a table in Cathy

The gift of spring break — walking into Cathy and not having to patrol the first floor for a table, and then awkwardly eyeing down a table and running as the person begins to pack up their stuff to leave.

Ride the 75 all the way to Aspinwall

Taking a bus line to the end in a singular direction is a thrill within itself. But we recommend the 75 Morningside. Ironically, this bus line actually ends past Morningside and across the Highland Park Bridge in Aspinwall. We recommend the 75 because one of the last stops is at the Market District Giant Eagle in Fox Chapel. Get your grocery shopping done without having to ride the 71C!

Cry in Mario’s

Because Gene’s is closed. We frankly don’t deserve this.

Hit up Hillman

From 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. over each spring break weekday, you can cry in Hillman about the exam you have on Monday when all the students return to campus. Or you can just cry about your life. If we made a top 10 auspicious places to cry list, Hillman would be first.

Chipotle

Go to the Chipotle on Forbes and Atwood over spring break and the line might take less than 30 minutes to get through. Maybe. As Emily Dickinson once said, “Hope is the thing with feathers / That perches in the soul.”

Wait in line at Chick-fil-A

It’s closed, so you’re not gonna get any chicken, but wait, now you have a reason to go to Hillman and cry. Assuming you didn’t already.