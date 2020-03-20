Police blotter: March 4 – March 18

The Pitt News collates and publishes the Pitt police’s media crime log on a weekly basis. Read more here.

Wednesday, March 4

9:37 p.m. Pitt police arrested two non-University affiliates at the Petersen Events Center. One was arrested for obstructing law enforcement, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. The other was arrested for obstructing law enforcement, resisting arrest and harassment/threat.

10:23 p.m. A non-University affiliate was issued a citation for public drunkenness at the Petersen Events Center.

Thursday, March 5

10:36 a.m. The University Store on Fifth reported a retail theft that occurred on March 4.

11:11 p.m. A student on Fifth Avenue and Thackeray Street was issued a conduct referral after a campus security authority reported a liquor law violation.

Friday, March 6

9:51 a.m. Pitt police arrested a non-University affiliate on Forbes Avenue for driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance (heroin) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

6:38 p.m. A student was arrested at the Petersen Events Center for theft by unlawful taking.

Saturday, March 7

1:50 a.m. An individual reported a retail theft at 3500 Forbes Avenue. The individual was located and the items were recovered.

10:00 a.m. A non-University affiliate was issued a citation for disorderly conduct at The Pitt Shop.

10:26 a.m. A resident director in Tower B confiscated drug paraphernalia while conducting a safety inspection. Items were turned into the police.

11:11 a.m. A resident director in Tower A confiscated drug paraphernalia while conducting a safety inspection. Items were turned into the police.

1:07 p.m. Pitt police arrested a non-University affiliate for defiant trespass and disorderly conduct at The Pitt Shop.

2:03 p.m. An individual reported criminal mischief at the Fitzgerald Field House.

4:20 p.m. Pitt police assisted City police with a verbal domestic on Juliet Street.

11:44 p.m. An individual reported an identity theft at the Public Safety Building.

Sunday, March 8

3:58 p.m. A student in Tower C was issued a citation for harassment/threat.

8:21 p.m. A non-University affiliate was issued a citation for public drunkenness on South Bouquet Street.

Monday, March 9

11:44 a.m. Residence Life reported 14 liquor law violations. All students were issued conduct referrals.

7:02 p.m. Pitt police assisted City police with a possible theft of mail at the Darragh Street Apartments.

Tuesday, March 10

6:19 a.m. Pitt police assisted PNC Bank with a theft — an individual withdrew money but forgot to remove it from the ATM machine.

6:27 p.m. A non-University affiliate was issued a citation for public drunkenness.

Wednesday, March 11

10:24 a.m. City police reported three robberies that occurred in the fall semester. The first took place on Aug. 17 on the 4400 block of Forbes Avenue. The second took place on Aug. 18 at Forbes Avenue and Bellefield Avenue. The third took place on Sept. 1 at Lothrop and Victoria streets.

10:44 a.m. City police reported three weapons violations that occurred last semester. The first took place on Aug. 5 on Oakland Avenue. The second took place on Sept. 19 on O’Hara Street. The third took place on Nov. 21 in the 3400 block of Fifth Avenue.

11:11 a.m. City police reported that an aggravated assault took place on Sept. 10 at Fifth Avenue and DeSoto Street.

11:37 p.m. City police reported that on Sept. 30 an individual on Atwood Street reported their vehicle was stolen.

11:42 p.m. City police reported that on Dec. 4 an individual was charged with marijuana possession on Roberto Clemente Drive and South Bouquet Street.

11:49 p.m. City police reported that nine people were issued citations for liquor law violations in Oakland during the fall semester.

12:21 p.m. Title IX reported that on Jan. 12 a student in Holland Hall was sexually assaulted by a non-University affiliate.

12:26 p.m. The study abroad program reported that on March 19, 2019, while in Sydney, Australia, two brothers got into a fist fight resulting in one having a broken jaw. The victim filed a report with the Sydney Metro Police.

1:10 p.m. An employee in the Medical Arts Building reported the theft of a laptop on March 10.

4:38 p.m. A non-University affiliate was issued a citation for public drunkenness.

Thursday, March 12

12:37 p.m. A non-University affiliate was arrested on Fifth Avenue.

1:59 p.m. A store manager at The Pitt Shop reported a retail theft.

11:33 p.m. An individual reported that a bike helmet was taken.

Friday, March 13

1:43 a.m. Pitt police assisted City police on Dawson Street and Boulevard of the Allies. Two students were issued conduct referrals.

9:51 a.m. A student in Tower C reported money was taken from her dorm.

11:11 a.m. City police reported that on Jan. 14, an individual on Forbes Avenue and McKee Place was charged for possession of marijuana.

1:44 p.m. A student reported a theft by deception at Forbes Hall Pavilion.

Saturday, March 14

5:19 p.m. An individual reported a criminal mischief at Holland Hall.

Sunday, March 15

11:36 a.m. Pitt police assisted City police with a burglary on North Neville Street.

3:24 p.m. Pitt police assisted City police with a possible burglary on North Neville Street.

6:58 p.m. A student reported a male juvenile grabbed her buttocks on Forbes Avenue.

Police recorded nothing in the crime log for Monday, March 16.

Tuesday, March 17

1:54 p.m. A student reported that he left his Bluetooth speaker unattended and upon returning, it was missing.

6:12 p.m. Pitt police assisted City police with a verbal domestic at Joe Hammer Square.

8:02 p.m. An individual reported that food caught on fire in a toaster oven at Darragh Street Apartments. City fire responded and cleared the scene.

Wednesday, March 18

3:39 p.m. Residence Life reported four liquor law violations. Each student was issued a conduct referral.