Greensburg man dead after Oakland motorcycle collision

A Greensburg man died Tuesday afternoon after being struck on his motorcycle by a vehicle at the corner of Louisa Street and Meyran Avenue.

City police responded to the incident at about 4:40 p.m., and officers found a male motorcycle driver on the ground bleeding from the head. Timothy Michael Stevens Jr., 21, was transported to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital by EMS in critical condition, where he was later pronounced deceased, according to the police.

There were no injuries to the driver of the vehicle and there were no passengers. City police’s Collision Investigation Unit was on scene and is investigating.

Pitt spokesperson Kevin Zwick said Stevens is not affiliated with the University.