One person dead in shooting on Meyran

There was a heavy police presence in the area with caution tape surrounding the property.

An unidentified man was killed in an early Wednesday morning shooting in South Oakland, according to City police.

Shots were fired in the vicinity of 339 Meyran Ave. shortly after midnight Wednesday, police said. The property is located between Louisa and Bates streets.

City police said they found the man with a gunshot wound to the head around 12:35 a.m., and took him to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

According to a Pitt ENS alert issued at 2:20 a.m., witnesses had observed a white sedan flee west on Bates Street.

Detectives from the City police’s Major Crimes and Crime Scene units are investigating. No description of a suspect is currently available.

Pitt did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether the man killed was a student.

