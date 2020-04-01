Shots fired on Meyran Avenue early Wednesday morning

There was a heavy police presence in the area with caution tape surrounding the property.

Shots were fired in the vicinity of 339 Meyran Avenue shortly after midnight Wednesday, according to police and eyewitnesses. The property is located between Louisa and Bates streets on the 300 block of Meyran Avenue.

A City police officer on the scene said one person was taken to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in critical condition. According to a Pitt ENS alert issued at 2:20 a.m., officers who arrived on the scene saw a male down.

The alert also said witnesses had observed a white sedan flee west on Bates Street.

City police are handling the investigation. City police spokesperson Maurice Matthews II said information about the incident was not immediately available.

This story has been updated.