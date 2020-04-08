Pittsburgh buildings light up in support of front-line pandemic workers

The Cathedral of Learning's Victory Lights were lit as part of Tuesday night’s Illumination Ovation.

Light spread across Pittsburgh amidst the darkness of the COVID-19 pandemic — literally.

Buildings across the City lit up Tuesday evening at 8 p.m. as part of the Illumination Ovation event, a show of support for front-line workers in the fight against the pandemic. Organizers encouraged residents to participate in the event by lighting their homes and businesses, and joining in a collective round of applause.

Pitt said Tuesday that it illuminated the Victory Lights atop the Cathedral of Learning as part of the effort.

Evelyn Castillo, an organizer and owner of the Sterling Events event planning company, told KDKA that the event is aimed to honor health care workers, sanitation workers, grocery store employees, postal carriers and other people who are still working through the pandemic.

“They deserve a show of gratitude,” Castillo said. “It’s one little light that can brighten somebody’s spirit.”

The event will take place again next Tuesday night at 8 p.m.