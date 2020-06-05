Steelers owner Art Rooney Jr. nominated as Pitt trustee

The committee convened at a public Friday meeting streamed via YouTube.

A board of trustees committee nominated several new and old members to the board at a public Friday meeting streamed via YouTube. All of the nominations now head to the full board of trustees for approval at its upcoming June 26 meeting.

The following people were nominated to the board, by the governance and nominating committee:

Four existing trustees to serve as term trustees until 2024 — John Barbour, Edward Grefenstette and Patricia Horoho and John Pelulsi Jr.

One existing trustee to serve as an alumni trustee until 2024 — S. Jeffrey Kondis

One existing trustee to serve as an special trustee until 2024 — Marlee Myers

One existing trustee to serve as a term trustee until 2022 — Marna Cupp Whittington

Eva Tansky Blum, the outgoing board chairperson, to serve as a special trustee until 2022

Three new members to serve until 2024 — John Gismondi and Arthur Rooney Jr. as special trustees, and Lisa Golden as an alumni trustee

Two former trustees to serve as emeritus trustees — Robert Randall and Sam Zacharias

The committee also nominated Thomas Richards to a one-year term, ending June 2021, as the new board chairperson. Eva Tansky Blum and Michael Wells were nominated by the committee to serve as University directors on the UPMC Board of Directors.

The committee passed a resolution amending criteria for the election of emeritus trustees, who are non-voting board members. The panel said it was recommending after a review that emeritus trustees may be appointed, upon the invitation of the board chairperson, to serve on one board committee for two one-year terms. The criteria was last amended in 2008.