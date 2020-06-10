Lacrosse lands second transfer in program history

Pitt women’s lacrosse landed its second transfer in program history on Monday with former Jacksonville University defender Brittney Villhauer, the 11th addition so far to the inaugural program.

After spending her first two years down South, Villhauer will join the Panthers with two years of eligibility remaining. Head coach Emily Boissonneault said Villhauer will help the team on the draw and transition as a defensive midfielder.

“Brittney is an incredible athlete with both power and speed, exactly what I like to see in my athletes,” Boissonneault said. “Through this recruiting process, I was most impressed with her eagerness to learn and improve herself.”

In her first year at Jacksonville, Villhauer appeared in 15 games, picking up two ground balls, forcing two turnovers and winning 14 draw controls. She only appeared in one game her sophomore year, winning four draw controls and forcing a turnover.

“I am extremely honored to be on the inaugural team at Pitt,” Villhauer said. “Helping start a program also means being able to help build the culture of that team. It is a huge privilege to get to be a part of something like that.”

Villhauer said it appealed to her to play in a major college athletics conference. Before the COVID-19 pandemic brought the 2020 season to a halt, six ACC teams held spots in the top 25 rankings, including No. 1 North Carolina.

Pitt’s first recruiting class will arrive on campus this fall, with the team’s first competitive season scheduled for 2022.