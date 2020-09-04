Police+Blotter+Aug.+27-+Sept.+2

Thursday, Aug. 27

10:02 a.m. Pitt police reported that an individual was charged with possession of cocaine on June 16 on South Waters Street.

Friday, Aug. 28

11:23 a.m. Pitt police reported a stolen charger from the book center at 4000 Fifth Ave.

Saturday, Aug. 29

4:52 p.m. Pitt police assisted City police with a burglary that occurred at the Bridge on Forbes.

Sunday, Aug. 30

Police reported nothing in the crime log for Sunday, Aug. 30.

Monday, Aug. 31

Police reported nothing in the crime log for Monday, Aug. 31.

Tuesday, Sept. 1

7:41 p.m. Pitt police issued a citation for violating a City ordinance (open container) to a University non-affiliate.

Wednesday, Sept. 2

7:02 a.m. Pitt police issued a citation for disorderly conduct to a University non-affiliate.

9:59 a.m. Pitt police reported the theft of a bicycle at Hillman Library that occurred on Aug. 19.

9:53 p.m. An individual was given a verbal warning for panhandling on the 3800 block of Forbes Avenue.