Letter from the Editor | Retraction of Counseling Center story
September 5, 2020
The Pitt News has decided to retract the story published on Wednesday, Sept. 2, titled “‘Chronic stress’: Counseling Center, students adjust to virtual mental health care” due to certain errors in the story. The views of several sources were misstated in the story and some quotes were inaccurately presented. We will report a more thorough and representative story about the critical issue of mental health on campus in the near future.
As readers and members of the Pitt community, we want to hear from you. Feel free to reach out with story ideas, things you think we should cover, Op-Eds, responses to articles or any questions about our 110-year-old newspaper. Nothing is too big or too small. We hope you continue to turn to The Pitt News as your reliable sources of news about Pitt and the Oakland community during this challenging time.
All my best,
Jon
Jon Moss
Editor-in-Chief, The Pitt News
D: 412-648-7985
Leave a comment.
Jon Moss is the editor-in-chief of The Pitt News, and reports on Pitt's upper administration and how its actions impact students, faculty and staff. A...