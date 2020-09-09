Opinion | America’s race war has begun

After killing nine Black parishioners at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church, Dylann Roof confessed to his heinous crime in the early hours of June 18, 2015, claiming that his intention was to ignite a race war in the United States. Five years have now passed, and it appears that Roof has had his horrific wish granted.

Racial tension between Black and white Americans has brewed in the United States. Even with the end of slavery and explicit segregation, the American system has continued to subjugate Black people to the will of the white majority through actions like disparate sentencing and the school-to-prison pipeline. But as devastating as these policies have been, the main form of discrimination that has inflamed the underlying hostility between Black and white people has been the tragic shootings of Black civilians by the police.

While the police killings of Tamir Rice, Michael Gray, Freddie Gray, Eric Garner and Philando Castile sparked large-scale protests, these protests were mostly peaceful and saw very limited cases of violence perpetrated by either side. Now, though, with the police killings of George Floyd and Daniel Prude and shooting of Jacob Blake, the images coming out of Americans from Wisconsin and Minneapolis to Los Angeles and New York paint a grim reality of what our nation currently faces. This is no longer a movement — it is an all-out war.

The race war the United States faces is not like a typical war, where combatants meet on the battlefield and fight until there is a winner and a loser. While police forces across the nation are partly responsible for setting this conflict in motion, they are not the true enemy in this fight. Instead, similar to the war on drugs and the war on terror, this race war is an effort against an intangible force — institutional racism.

But unlike the fights against drug abuse and jihadism, there is no united American front against the “enemy.” While the war on drugs and the war on terror began with charismatic leaders, such as Reagan, Clinton, Bush and Obama, and saw united support from both major parties, the ongoing race war has been fueled in part by the racist, discordant rhetoric of President Donald Trump and the growing chasm between the far left and right wings of the American political system.

We clearly do not live in a perfect world, but one would think that even when confronted with the nation’s current treatment of Black people, every American would unite to eradicate the racism that allows for said treatment to occur. But this race war has shown that given a conflict of this proportion, the political and racial divisiveness that exists in the United States will prevent a solution from being readily implemented.

Currently, both sides show little interest in engaging with one another and trying to find a common ground toward improving the lives of Black people. On one hand, conservative news media, police forces and far-right groups seemingly ignore the cause of the violence and looting that they relentlessly attack. On the other hand, liberals and pro-Black lives groups actively alienate nonsupporters by condemning those who do not engage in actions like kneeling and social media advocacy. While the actions of these groups are not necessarily morally equivalent, neither side is moving toward productive collaboration that will improve the situation Black people face.

Given the current state of the race war, the lack of cooperation and willingness to work to bring about major reform threatens to see the race war end in a similar fashion to the war on drugs and war on terror. At a minimum, the looting and violence that has followed recent protests will continue to hamper the businesses hurt most by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the distrust of the police will continue to grow. But more importantly, Black people will continue to live in fear of the police.

If nothing else, the race war has shown the inequity Black people face on a daily basis — take what happened in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where an unarmed Blake was shot in the back seven times, but a heavily armed Kyle Rittenhouse was able to walk the streets without being stopped. The American moniker “land of the free” continues to lose meaning with each day the race war progresses, and the virtues of equality promised to all Americans look pale with every shooting and debate over whether something actually has to change.

There are signs that reforms may come to the United States. Police unions are proposing new policies, and state and federal governments are forming commissions to study the effects of racism on the Black community. But this is just the tip of a very deep iceberg. Unlike past protests, the uprisings after the incidents involving Floyd, Blake and Prude are looking for change across the board.

History will remember 2020 for many reasons, not least of all the racial conflicts that occurred over the past four months. It is now the choice of every American to decide whether to perpetuate the race war or work to change the condition of Black people in the United States. Whether it be through educating others, applying continued pressure on elected officials to bring change or simply voting, an effort must be made to make sure that Black lives improve, not worsen.

Because hope is not simply enough. The choice is now to act to bring racial reform or suffer the consequences.

Kartik Kannan writes primarily about politics and race in the United States.