Police Blotter Sept. 3- Sept. 9
September 10, 2020
The Pitt News collates and publishes the Pitt police’s media crime log on a weekly basis. Read more here.
Thursday, Sept. 3
3:54 a.m. Pitt police assisted City police and fire with an electrical skateboard that caught on fire at the Bridge on Forbes.
Friday, Sept. 4
9:47 a.m. Residence Life reported two liquor law violations that occurred on Aug. 13 and Aug. 28 in Tower B and Irvis Hall.
Saturday, Sept. 5
Police recorded nothing in the crime log for Saturday, Sept. 5.
Sunday, Sept. 6
12:49 a.m. Pitt police issued a citation to a student for underage drinking at the Wyndham.
Monday, Sept. 7
Police recorded nothing in the crime log for Monday, Sept. 7.
Tuesday, Sept. 8
10:21 a.m. Police reported an air filter that caught on fire at Salk Hall.
11:27 p.m. Police issued a citation for public drunkenness to a University non-affiliate.
Wednesday, Sept. 9
9:09 a.m. Police reported graffiti found on Robinson Street Exit.