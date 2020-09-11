Police+Blotter+Sept.+3-+Sept.+9

The Pitt News collates and publishes the Pitt police’s media crime log on a weekly basis. Read more here.

Thursday, Sept. 3

3:54 a.m. Pitt police assisted City police and fire with an electrical skateboard that caught on fire at the Bridge on Forbes.

Friday, Sept. 4

9:47 a.m. Residence Life reported two liquor law violations that occurred on Aug. 13 and Aug. 28 in Tower B and Irvis Hall.

Saturday, Sept. 5

Police recorded nothing in the crime log for Saturday, Sept. 5.

Sunday, Sept. 6

12:49 a.m. Pitt police issued a citation to a student for underage drinking at the Wyndham.

Monday, Sept. 7

Police recorded nothing in the crime log for Monday, Sept. 7.

Tuesday, Sept. 8

10:21 a.m. Police reported an air filter that caught on fire at Salk Hall.

11:27 p.m. Police issued a citation for public drunkenness to a University non-affiliate.

Wednesday, Sept. 9

9:09 a.m. Police reported graffiti found on Robinson Street Exit.