Letter From the Editor | Retraction of column

The Pitt News has decided to retract the column published on Wednesday, Sept. 9, titled “Opinion | America’s race war has begun.” We apologize for publishing the term “race war” — this should not have been given a platform, as it was insensitive to the current civil rights movement. We also apologize for trying to compare the actions of modern civil rights leaders with those trying to uphold institutional racism.

We thank our readers for bringing this to our attention. We take responsibility and are committed to doing better and not letting this happen again.

As readers and members of the Pitt community, we want to hear from you. Feel free to reach out with story ideas, things you think we should cover, Op-Eds, responses to articles or any questions about our 110-year-old newspaper. Nothing is too big or too small. We hope you continue to turn to The Pitt News as your reliable sources of news about Pitt and the Oakland community during this challenging time.

Jon Moss

Editor-in-Chief, The Pitt News

