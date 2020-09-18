Police blotter Sept. 10 – Sept. 16

Thursday, Sept. 10

8:30 p.m. Pitt police assisted City police with the theft of a license plate at Benedum Hall.

Friday, Sept. 11

11:32 a.m. Pitt police assisted City police with a criminal mischief on the 200 block of Chesterfield Road.

12:40 p.m. Pitt police reported a criminal mischief at the U Lot near Sutherland Hall.

4:17 p.m. Pitt police assisted the Harmar Township police with a harassment by communication via social media.

Saturday, Sept. 12

7:35 p.m. Pitt police assisted City police with issuing a conduct referral to a student.

Sunday, Sept. 13

1:22 a.m. Pitt police issued a conduct referral to a student for a liquor law violation at Brackenridge Hall.

2:21 a.m. Pitt police issued a conduct referral to a student for a liquor law violation at Sutherland Hall.

1:36 p.m. Pitt police assisted City police with a burglary on the 300 block of Halket Street.

An actor was taken into custody.

Monday, Sept. 14

10:42 a.m. Pitt police issued a warrant for the arrest of a University non-affiliate on the 3900 block of Fifth Ave.

Pitt police recorded nothing in the crime log for Tuesday, Sept. 15.

Wednesday, Sept. 16

10:16 a.m. Pitt police assisted City police with a harassment by communication at 450 Technology Dr.

1:20 p.m. Pitt police reported a harassment by communication at the Public Safety Building.