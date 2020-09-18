Police blotter Sept. 10 – Sept. 16
12:33 am
Thursday, Sept. 10
8:30 p.m. Pitt police assisted City police with the theft of a license plate at Benedum Hall.
Friday, Sept. 11
11:32 a.m. Pitt police assisted City police with a criminal mischief on the 200 block of Chesterfield Road.
12:40 p.m. Pitt police reported a criminal mischief at the U Lot near Sutherland Hall.
4:17 p.m. Pitt police assisted the Harmar Township police with a harassment by communication via social media.
Saturday, Sept. 12
7:35 p.m. Pitt police assisted City police with issuing a conduct referral to a student.
Sunday, Sept. 13
1:22 a.m. Pitt police issued a conduct referral to a student for a liquor law violation at Brackenridge Hall.
2:21 a.m. Pitt police issued a conduct referral to a student for a liquor law violation at Sutherland Hall.
1:36 p.m. Pitt police assisted City police with a burglary on the 300 block of Halket Street.
An actor was taken into custody.
Monday, Sept. 14
10:42 a.m. Pitt police issued a warrant for the arrest of a University non-affiliate on the 3900 block of Fifth Ave.
Pitt police recorded nothing in the crime log for Tuesday, Sept. 15.
Wednesday, Sept. 16
10:16 a.m. Pitt police assisted City police with a harassment by communication at 450 Technology Dr.
1:20 p.m. Pitt police reported a harassment by communication at the Public Safety Building.