College students will decide this election, vote!

This is a sponsored letter from VoteAmerica – a nonpartisan nonprofit dedicated to increasing student voter turnout.

Dear Students,

Let’s cut to the chase – a lot of people have probably told you that you’re the future of our country.

I’m here to tell you: they’re right.

Young voters between the ages of 18-29 changed the outcome of the 2018 election. We saw the highest levels of youth turnout in decades, and that was during an “off-year” when Americans tend to vote less in general.

It’s still true: your votes will decide the next election on November 3rd, 2020. You’ll determine who is in power, what laws are passed, and how our country is shaped.

That’s a lot of responsibility. But here’s the thing: Voting can be really, really easy. Seriously.

ELECTION DAY IS NOVEMBER 3RD, 2020 – but you can cast your ballot before then.

We expect record-shattering turnout, so beat the lines by voting early. You’ll see our information on campus to make sure you don’t miss out, and you can always find out all the details here: students.voteamerica.com.

Every single vote matters. There have been many elections won or lost by just a few votes, especially at the local and state level where the really important policies that affect you are decided. But also because voting is a crucial way to make change on the issues impacting our lives: climate change, student loans, health care, racial justice, gun violence. You’re going to be forced to deal with the mess older generations have left for you, one way or the other. Now’s your chance to make your voice heard.

Keep an eye out for election notifications, and find out more info on where and how to vote on our website, students.voteamerica.com. We’ll see you around campus.

Thank you for being a voter,

Debra Cleaver

Founder, VoteAmerica