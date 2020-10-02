Police+Blotter+Sept.+24-+Sept.+30

Police recorded nothing in the crime log for Thursday, Sept. 24.

Friday, Sept. 25

1:38 a.m. An individual reported a robbery in front of the McDonald’s on Forbes Avenue.

Saturday, Sept. 26

3:07 a.m. Pitt police assisted Carnegie Mellon police with a Pitt student who was intoxicated at Warner Hall. Police issued one student a conduct referral.

Sunday, Sept. 27

1:23 a.m. Pitt police assisted Carnegie Mellon police and City police with a Pitt student who was intoxicated at Flagstaff Hill. Police issued one student a conduct referral.

Monday, Sept. 28

1:52 p.m. Pitt police reported a harassment by communication.

6:07 p.m. Pitt police assisted City police with a fraud investigation.

Tuesday, Sept. 29

3:39 p.m. Pitt police reported a harassment by communication.

Wednesday, Sept. 30

8:49 p.m. Pitt police assisted City police with a report of a burglary on the 300 block of Atwood Street.

10:30 p.m. Pitt police assisted the UPMC Police with an assault at Scaife Hall.