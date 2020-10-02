Police Blotter Sept. 24- Sept. 30
Police recorded nothing in the crime log for Thursday, Sept. 24.
Friday, Sept. 25
1:38 a.m. An individual reported a robbery in front of the McDonald’s on Forbes Avenue.
Saturday, Sept. 26
3:07 a.m. Pitt police assisted Carnegie Mellon police with a Pitt student who was intoxicated at Warner Hall. Police issued one student a conduct referral.
Sunday, Sept. 27
1:23 a.m. Pitt police assisted Carnegie Mellon police and City police with a Pitt student who was intoxicated at Flagstaff Hill. Police issued one student a conduct referral.
Monday, Sept. 28
1:52 p.m. Pitt police reported a harassment by communication.
6:07 p.m. Pitt police assisted City police with a fraud investigation.
Tuesday, Sept. 29
3:39 p.m. Pitt police reported a harassment by communication.
Wednesday, Sept. 30
8:49 p.m. Pitt police assisted City police with a report of a burglary on the 300 block of Atwood Street.
10:30 p.m. Pitt police assisted the UPMC Police with an assault at Scaife Hall.