Sponsored Content: University of Pittsburgh Big Idea Center
October 13, 2020
What’s the Big Idea?
What better month to show that innovation and entrepre- neurship doesn’t have to be scary than October.
The Big Idea Center is presenting three opportunities to get inspired to pursue your big ideas, capped off with the Big Idea Blast on Halloween weekend, where you can “dress up” as an entrepreneur and find out if your idea is a trick or a treat.
All events are open to Pitt students of any level, freshman to postdoc, from throughout the university. All events will be held via Zoom.
The Big Idea Center is a re- source for students interested in hands-on exploration of in- novation and entrepreneur- ship, providing a wide range of programs and events. Visit innovation.pitt.edu/bigideacenter to learn more.
October 20, 5 p.m.
Diversity in Innovation Panel
Innovation and entrepre- neurship is for everyone. Check out this panel of black CEOs from the Pittsburgh region as they discuss the challenges that surround startup creation and representation within the entrepreneurial community.
October 29th, 5 p.m.
She Creates
She Creates showcases a woman investor based in Pittsburgh and a woman en- trepreneur who divides her time between programs in San Diego and Boston. The keynote speaker will be Susie Harboth, Executive Vice President of Business Operations, at Breakthrough Properties.
Susie Harborth
Executive Vice President of Business Operations at Breakthrough Properties
Margot Matouk
Investment Committee Co-chair and Treasurer of Next Act Fund, a Pittsburgh based angel net- work investing in women entrepreneurs
October 30th & 31st
Big Idea Blast
In this 24-hour, virtual weekend workshop, you will have a chance to work on your ideas and win unique prizes including a fast-pass to the final round of the Ran- dall Family Big Idea Compe- tition in the spring, where $100,000 will be awarded to Pitt students and their big ideas.
Go from idea to pitch in 24 hours!
Keynote:
“Be the Spark: If You Can Dream It, You Can Be It”