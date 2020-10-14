Sponsored Content: University of Pittsburgh Big Idea Center

What’s the Big Idea?

What better month to show that innovation and entrepre- neurship doesn’t have to be scary than October.

The Big Idea Center is presenting three opportunities to get inspired to pursue your big ideas, capped off with the Big Idea Blast on Halloween weekend, where you can “dress up” as an entrepreneur and find out if your idea is a trick or a treat.

All events are open to Pitt students of any level, freshman to postdoc, from throughout the university. All events will be held via Zoom.

The Big Idea Center is a re- source for students interested in hands-on exploration of in- novation and entrepreneur- ship, providing a wide range of programs and events. Visit innovation.pitt.edu/bigideacenter to learn more.