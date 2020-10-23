Police Blotter Oct. 15 – Oct. 21

Police recorded nothing in the crime log for Thursday, Oct. 15.

Friday, Oct. 16

8:21 a.m. Residence Life reported three liquor law violations that occurred from Oct. 3 to Oct. 10.

8:26 a.m. Housing reported an act of arson in Ruskin Hall that occurred on Oct. 4.

Saturday, Oct. 17

6:26 p.m. An individual reported a harassment by communication at Sutherland Hall.

Sunday, Oct. 18

2:09 a.m. A campus security authority reported a liquor law violation on the 300 block of McKee Place. Two students were issued conduct referrals.

2:24 p.m. An individual reported a criminal mischief at the William Pitt Union. Graffiti was found and cleaned by the grounds crew.

5:16 p.m. Pitt police assisted City police with an assault that occurred on Coltart Ave.

Monday, Oct. 19

8:23 a.m. An individual reported finding drugs in the second floor restroom at the Petersen Sports Complex. An officer responded and confiscated the items. Items were placed in an evidence locker to be destroyed at a later date.

2:23 p.m. An individual reported the theft of money from a deposit bag at The Pitt Shop.

5:22 p.m. An individual reported a criminal mischief at Maggie and Stella’s.

6:21 p.m. Police issued a citation for an open container to a University non-affiliate on the 3700 block of Forbes Ave.

6:48 p.m. Police issued a citation for an open container to a University non-affiliate on the 3700 block of Forbes Ave.

7:09 p.m. Police issued a citation for an open container to a University non-affiliate on the 3700 block of Forbes Ave.

9:03 p.m. Pitt police assisted City police with a domestic. An individual was taken into custody.

Tuesday, Oct. 20

9:13 p.m. A campus security authority reported a drug law violation at Holland Hall. One student was issued a conduct referral.

10:25 p.m. Police issued a citation to a University non-affiliate for having an open container at Bayard Street and North Craig Street.

Police recorded nothing in the crime log for Wednesday, Oct. 21.