Police Blotter: Oct. 22-28

Thursday, Oct. 22

12:23 p.m. City police reported a domestic that occurred on Aug. 14 at 6:02 p.m. at Forbes Avenue and South Bouquet Street. One individual was arrested.

12:27 p.m. City police reported a liquor law violation that occurred on Aug. 27 at 6 p.m. at 217 Atwood St. An individual was cited for purchasing alcohol for a minor.

Friday, Oct. 23

4:31 p.m. A student reported the theft of their bicycle at Chevron Science Center that occurred between 3:10 p.m. and 4:15 p.m.

11:22 p.m. Pitt police assisted City police with a sex offense that occurred on the Southside.

Saturday, Oct. 24

1:36 a.m. A student reported that an unknown male assaulted her on the 3600 block of Dawson Street.

2:15 p.m. An individual reported a theft by deception that occurred at 100 Lytton Ave.

4:43 p.m. A student was issued two citations for disorderly conduct and defiant trespass at Heinz Field.

Sunday, Oct. 25

12:36 a.m. A campus security authority reported a liquor law violation at Sutherland Hall. One student was issued a conduct referral.

2:11 a.m. A University non-affiliate was arrested for driving under the influence on the 200 block of Atwood Street.

11:24 a.m. Pitt police assisted City police with a theft of items that occurred on the 400 block of Oakland Avenue.

8:17 p.m. Pitt police assisted the Carnegie Mellon police with a theft of a chair that occurred on CMU’s campus.

Monday, Oct. 26

9:42 a.m. Pitt police assisted City police with a theft that occurred on the 300 block of Atwood Street.

10:27 a.m. Pitt police arrested a University non-affiliate for aggravated assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct at the intersection of Forbes Avenue and Bouquet Street.

11:07 p.m. Police issued a citation to a University non-affiliate for harassment/threat at the intersection of Forbes Avenue and Atwood Street.

Tuesday, Oct. 27

6:42 p.m. Police issued a warrant for the arrest of a University non-affiliate.

Wednesday, Oct. 28

Police recorded nothing in the crime log for Wednesday, Oct. 28.