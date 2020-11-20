Police Blotter: Nov. 12-Nov. 17
1:45 am
Thursday, Nov. 12
12:00 p.m. Pitt police issued a summons for the arrest of a University non-affiliate for simple assault on the 100-300 block of Oakland Avenue.
4:57 p.m. Pitt police issued a citation to a University non-affiliate for scattering rubbish and having an open container on South Bouquet Street.
8:09 p.m. Pitt police issued a citation to a University non-affiliate for having an open container on the 3700 block of Forbes Avenue.
10:23 p.m. Pitt police issued a citation to a University non-affiliate for panhandling on the 3700 block of Forbes Avenue.
Police recorded nothing in the crime log for Friday, Nov. 13.
Saturday, Nov. 14
12:13 a.m. Pitt police reported a retail theft on the 3400 block of Forbes Avenue.
1:48 a.m. A campus security authority reported a liquor law violation at Sutherland Hall. One student was issued a conduct referral.
2:06 a.m. A campus security authority reported a liquor law violation at Market Central. Two students were issued conduct referrals.
Sunday, Nov. 15
12:43 a.m. A campus security authority reported a drug law violation at Lothrop Hall. Two students were issued conduct referrals.
1:23 a.m. Pitt police assisted City police at 3215 Kennett Sq. One student was issued a conduct referral.
1:29 a.m. A campus security authority reported a liquor law violation at Tower C. One student was issued a conduct referral.
Monday, Nov. 16.
7:23 p.m. Pitt police reported the theft of a scooter at the Petersen Events Center.
7:12 p.m. Pitt police issued a citation to a University non-affiliate for having an open container on the 200 block of Atwood Street.
9:59 p.m. Pitt police arrested a University non-affiliate for possession of drug paraphernalia.
11:22 a.m. A campus security authority reported a drug law violation at Bouquet Gardens Building H. Three students were issued conduct referrals.
Tuesday, Nov. 17
6:52 p.m. Residence Life reported two liquor law violations that occurred between Nov. 1 and Nov. 6.
7:39 a.m. Pitt police issued a citation to a University non-affiliate for panhandling on the 3700 block of Forbes Avenue.
Wednesday, Nov. 18
11:25 a.m. An individual reported the theft of money from his room at the Bridge on Forbes that occurred on Oct. 27.
6:02 p.m. Pitt police issued a citation to a University non-affiliate for scattering rubbish at the intersection of Forbes Avenue and South Bouquet Street.
6:38 p.m. Pitt police issued a citation to a University non-affiliate for panhandling on the 3800 block of Forbes Avenue.