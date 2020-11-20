Police Blotter: Nov. 12-Nov. 17

Thursday, Nov. 12

12:00 p.m. Pitt police issued a summons for the arrest of a University non-affiliate for simple assault on the 100-300 block of Oakland Avenue.

4:57 p.m. Pitt police issued a citation to a University non-affiliate for scattering rubbish and having an open container on South Bouquet Street.

8:09 p.m. Pitt police issued a citation to a University non-affiliate for having an open container on the 3700 block of Forbes Avenue.

10:23 p.m. Pitt police issued a citation to a University non-affiliate for panhandling on the 3700 block of Forbes Avenue.

Police recorded nothing in the crime log for Friday, Nov. 13.

Saturday, Nov. 14

12:13 a.m. Pitt police reported a retail theft on the 3400 block of Forbes Avenue.

1:48 a.m. A campus security authority reported a liquor law violation at Sutherland Hall. One student was issued a conduct referral.

2:06 a.m. A campus security authority reported a liquor law violation at Market Central. Two students were issued conduct referrals.

Sunday, Nov. 15

12:43 a.m. A campus security authority reported a drug law violation at Lothrop Hall. Two students were issued conduct referrals.

1:23 a.m. Pitt police assisted City police at 3215 Kennett Sq. One student was issued a conduct referral.

1:29 a.m. A campus security authority reported a liquor law violation at Tower C. One student was issued a conduct referral.

Monday, Nov. 16.

7:23 p.m. Pitt police reported the theft of a scooter at the Petersen Events Center.

7:12 p.m. Pitt police issued a citation to a University non-affiliate for having an open container on the 200 block of Atwood Street.

9:59 p.m. Pitt police arrested a University non-affiliate for possession of drug paraphernalia.

11:22 a.m. A campus security authority reported a drug law violation at Bouquet Gardens Building H. Three students were issued conduct referrals.

Tuesday, Nov. 17

6:52 p.m. Residence Life reported two liquor law violations that occurred between Nov. 1 and Nov. 6.

7:39 a.m. Pitt police issued a citation to a University non-affiliate for panhandling on the 3700 block of Forbes Avenue.

Wednesday, Nov. 18

11:25 a.m. An individual reported the theft of money from his room at the Bridge on Forbes that occurred on Oct. 27.

6:02 p.m. Pitt police issued a citation to a University non-affiliate for scattering rubbish at the intersection of Forbes Avenue and South Bouquet Street.

6:38 p.m. Pitt police issued a citation to a University non-affiliate for panhandling on the 3800 block of Forbes Avenue.