Police Blotter: Feb. 4-Feb. 10

Thursday, Feb. 4

3:30 p.m. Pitt police issued a citation to a University non-affiliate for panhandling on the 3400 block of Forbes Avenue.

8:27 p.m. Pitt police issued a citation to a University non-affiliate for having an open container at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Bouquet Street.

Friday, Feb. 5

11:29 p.m. Pitt police assisted City police with a domestic at Centre Avenue and North Craig Street. One of the parties was taken into custody.

11:43 p.m. Pitt police assisted City police with a student for underage drinking on the 300 block of McKee Place. Student was issued a conduct referral.

Saturday, Feb. 6

11:38 p.m. A campus security authority reported a liquor law violation on the 300 block of South Bouquet Street. One student was issued a conduct referral.

Sunday, Feb. 7

12:36 a.m. Police reported an individual driving under the influence on Craft Avenue and Boulevard of the Allies.

6:16 p.m. Pitt police issued a citation to a University non-affiliate for panhandling on the 3700 block of Forbes Avenue.

Monday, Feb. 8

12:09 p.m. Pitt police assisted City police with a theft that occurred on the 4500 block of Centre Avenue.

12:17 p.m. A manager reported the theft of a phone charger at the book center at 4000 Fifth Ave.

2:14 p.m. A manager reported the theft of a scarf at the book center at 4000 Fifth Ave.

3:41 p.m. Pitt police issued a citation to a University non-affiliate for having an open container on the 3700 block of Forbes Avenue.

Tuesday, Feb. 9

Police recorded nothing in the crime log for Tuesday, Feb. 9.

Wednesday, Feb. 10

12:24 p.m. A campus security authority reported a drug law violation at Tower C. One student was issued a conduct referral.