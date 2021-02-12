Police Blotter: Feb. 4-Feb. 10
12:43 am
Thursday, Feb. 4
3:30 p.m. Pitt police issued a citation to a University non-affiliate for panhandling on the 3400 block of Forbes Avenue.
8:27 p.m. Pitt police issued a citation to a University non-affiliate for having an open container at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Bouquet Street.
Friday, Feb. 5
11:29 p.m. Pitt police assisted City police with a domestic at Centre Avenue and North Craig Street. One of the parties was taken into custody.
11:43 p.m. Pitt police assisted City police with a student for underage drinking on the 300 block of McKee Place. Student was issued a conduct referral.
Saturday, Feb. 6
11:38 p.m. A campus security authority reported a liquor law violation on the 300 block of South Bouquet Street. One student was issued a conduct referral.
Sunday, Feb. 7
12:36 a.m. Police reported an individual driving under the influence on Craft Avenue and Boulevard of the Allies.
6:16 p.m. Pitt police issued a citation to a University non-affiliate for panhandling on the 3700 block of Forbes Avenue.
Monday, Feb. 8
12:09 p.m. Pitt police assisted City police with a theft that occurred on the 4500 block of Centre Avenue.
12:17 p.m. A manager reported the theft of a phone charger at the book center at 4000 Fifth Ave.
2:14 p.m. A manager reported the theft of a scarf at the book center at 4000 Fifth Ave.
3:41 p.m. Pitt police issued a citation to a University non-affiliate for having an open container on the 3700 block of Forbes Avenue.
Tuesday, Feb. 9
Police recorded nothing in the crime log for Tuesday, Feb. 9.
Wednesday, Feb. 10
12:24 p.m. A campus security authority reported a drug law violation at Tower C. One student was issued a conduct referral.