Police Blotter: Feb. 25-March 3

Thursday, Feb. 25

1:06 p.m. Pitt police assisted City police with a weapons violation at the 4500 block of Centre Avenue.

2:14 p.m. Pitt police assisted City police with a burglary in progress on the 200 block of McKee Place. Two actors were detained with one taken into custody.

2:30 p.m. Title IX reported a sex offense that occurred in a dormitory on Feb. 16. The victim has not contacted police or filed a report.

3:27 p.m. Pitt police assisted City police with a sex offense on Ward Street.

Friday, Feb. 26

12:12 p.m. Pitt police reported a criminal mischief at Sutherland Hall.

Saturday, Feb. 27

12:06 a.m. Pitt police issued a citation to a student for underage drinking at Tower A.

1:12 a.m. A campus security authority reported a liquor law violation on Dawson and Atwood streets. One student was issued a conduct referral.

1:52 a.m. A campus security authority reported a liquor law violation at Brackenridge Hall. One student was issued a conduct referral.

Sunday, Feb. 28

4:05 p.m. Pitt police assisted City police with an aggravated assault that occurred at 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of Atwood and Dawson streets.

Monday, March 1

8:42 p.m. Pitt police issued a citation to a University non-affiliate for public urination at the intersection of Forbes Avenue and Atwood Street.

Tuesday, March 2

10:11 a.m. Residence Life reported seven liquor law violations that occurred between Feb. 6 and Feb. 20.

5:59 p.m. Pitt police assisted City police with a shoplifting at the intersection of Forbes Avenue and Atwood Street. Area was searched with negative results.

9:55 p.m. Pitt police issued a citation to a University non-affiliate for having an open container on the 3800 block of Forbes Avenue.

Wednesday, March 3

12:19 p.m. Pitt police reported a harassment/threat. An individual reported that an unknown person pushed her on the 3500 block of Forbes Avenue.

9:22 p.m. Pitt police issued a summons of arrest to University non-affiliate for false ID to law enforcement, possession of drug paraphernalia and panhandling on the 3800 block of Forbes Avenue.