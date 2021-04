Share via Email

angel sighting

red skies and burning bushes

uriel, shows your judgment

signed in the sky, moon

glows and bursts in two.

praying and river flows

wind blows around arms

and waist and never ends

like the summer days.

nights turn to wishes

camping in the heart

of a broken world, and I

a fallen angel among the ruins.