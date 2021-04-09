Police Blotter: April 1- April 7

Thursday, April 1

Police recorded nothing in the crime log for Thursday, April 1.

Friday, April 1

1:36 p.m. Pitt police assisted City police with a harassment report in the Highland Park area.

Saturday, April 3

3:36 p.m. Pitt police assisted City police with a sex offense on McKee Place that occurred on March 27. The victim did not wish to file a report or speak with an officer.

10:18 p.m. Pitt police assisted City police with a burglary on the 300 block of Meyran Avenue. Actor was located and taken into custody.

Sunday, April 4

7:25 p.m. Pitt police issued a warrant for the arrest of a University non-affiliate at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Bouquet Street.

11:30 p.m. Pitt police issued a citation to a University non-affiliate for having an open container on the 3600 block of Forbes Avenue.

Monday, April 5

1:03 p.m. Pitt police issued a citation for defiant trespass to a University non-affiliate at Tower B.

4:20 p.m. Pitt police reported a criminal mischief at Nordenberg Hall.

Tuesday, April 6

9:30 a.m. Residence Life reported three liquor law violations that occurred between March 17 to March 27.

2:05 p.m. Pitt police reported an individual who exposed himself at South Bouquet Street. Area was checked with negative results.

Wednesday, April 7

Police recorded nothing in the crime log for