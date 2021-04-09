Police Blotter: April 1- April 7
1:11 am
Thursday, April 1
Police recorded nothing in the crime log for Thursday, April 1.
Friday, April 1
1:36 p.m. Pitt police assisted City police with a harassment report in the Highland Park area.
Saturday, April 3
3:36 p.m. Pitt police assisted City police with a sex offense on McKee Place that occurred on March 27. The victim did not wish to file a report or speak with an officer.
10:18 p.m. Pitt police assisted City police with a burglary on the 300 block of Meyran Avenue. Actor was located and taken into custody.
Sunday, April 4
7:25 p.m. Pitt police issued a warrant for the arrest of a University non-affiliate at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Bouquet Street.
11:30 p.m. Pitt police issued a citation to a University non-affiliate for having an open container on the 3600 block of Forbes Avenue.
Monday, April 5
1:03 p.m. Pitt police issued a citation for defiant trespass to a University non-affiliate at Tower B.
4:20 p.m. Pitt police reported a criminal mischief at Nordenberg Hall.
Tuesday, April 6
9:30 a.m. Residence Life reported three liquor law violations that occurred between March 17 to March 27.
2:05 p.m. Pitt police reported an individual who exposed himself at South Bouquet Street. Area was checked with negative results.
Wednesday, April 7
Police recorded nothing in the crime log for