Meet the editors: Copy

Hello from The Pitt News copy desk! You may not hear much from us, but rest assured we are working tirelessly behind the scenes to help keep the paper running. As copy editors, we are some of the last people to read stories before they go to print. Our main jobs include editing for AP style, fact checking and helping our writers polish their stories.

Riley Kleemeier, Copy Chief

I’m Riley, a senior double majoring in English writing and literature with a minor in history. This is my third year with TPN copy desk and my first year on the editorial board. When I’m not editing for TPN, you’ll probably find me reading, writing or drinking copious amounts of tea. I’m so excited for another year working with Jane and our amazing crew of copy editors!

Jane Patz, Assistant Copy Chief

I’m Jane Patz, a junior communication major and history minor. This is my third year on copy desk and my first on the editorial board. Outside of The Pitt News, I enjoy reading, running and playing guitar, and I’m super excited for another great year with Riley and the rest of Copy.