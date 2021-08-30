Opinion | Workplace attitudes are changing — and it’s long overdue

The pandemic showed that flexibility will be key in the new workplace as some workers preferred to stay online, while others are eager to return to the office.

As the bulk of the pandemic seemed to be over, people began to return to work. But feelings were and are still mixed. Some people and companies preferred to stay online, while others were itching to get back to the office. Some people want a bit of both.

Millions lost their jobs at the start of the pandemic in 2020 as the world slowly came to a halt. Millions now need to return or have already returned to that workforce and are struggling to fit back into what we used to consider a normal weekly routine.

As we enter a new era of the workplace, some things are long past due to change. The five-day work week as well as the nine to five shift are outdated, and were proven to be ineffective and unnecessary during the pandemic. In fact, both create unhealthy and unproductive work environments. The pandemic showed that flexibility will be key in the new workplace.

As people return to the workplace, companies are adjusting. The move to a $15 minimum wage started well before 2020, but many companies adopted higher minimum wages and better benefits to attract workers post-pandemic. Best Buy raised its minimum wage to $15 in August 2020, and Target recently announced that it will offer its employees education assistance.

But for many, higher pay and better benefits aren’t enough to go back to the workplace in person. Companies like Slack, Spotify, Twitter and Zillow are adopting a full work-from-home culture, while companies like Google, Microsoft and Siemens are taking a hybrid approach. Employees want a healthier — both physically and mentally — workplace.

During the pandemic, many people were more productive, and even happier, working remotely. People could walk in the park, play video games or do other activities they enjoyed. They spent more time on leisure, and those who commuted suddenly found extra time in their schedule for activities that foster better mental health and greater levels of happiness. Studies show that happier people are more productive.

COVID-19 proved that meetings really could have been an email and that you can also attend those meetings in sweatpants. While it’s a common joke, it is indicative of a larger problem — that many workplaces are not as efficient as possible, not just for production, but for the sake of their employees.

In addition, the workplace needs to adapt to accommodate employees’ increased needs for mental health and well-being. Concerns around mental health in the workplace are more prevalent than ever as people start to return to work. The way the workplace looks and functions, as well as COVID-19 safety guidelines, are significant in making sure that worker priorities are put first.

Environmentally, offices need to change as well. Work environments changed during the pandemic, from the usual cubicle — a measure invented in the 1960s as a cheap alternative to walled-in offices — to bedrooms, living room couches, home offices, front porches and kitchen counters. These are all places that people associate with comfort, and often have more light and personal touches than the typical cubicle.

Companies should reevaluate what processes actually need to take place in person, such as social events or group work. Offices post-pandemic should be supportive of organizational priorities — meaning they should be designed to support work that can’t be done remotely — and help foster a community connection that many desire after a year of remote work.

Dalia Maeroff writes primarily about issues of psychology, education, culture and environmentalism. Write to her at [email protected].