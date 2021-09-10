Police Blotter: Sept. 2 – Sept. 9
September 9, 2021
Thursday, September 2
3:51 p.m. Pitt police assisted City police with an assault at 2563 Allequippa St.
6:02 p.m. A student reported the theft of their skateboard at the 3600 block of Forbes Avenue.
9:28 p.m. Pitt police issued a conduct referral to a student found in possession of marijuana at Panther Hall.
10:19 p.m. Pitt police assisted City police with a possible harassment/assault at the 400 block of Semple Street.
Friday, September 3
2:17 p.m. Pitt police assist with a toaster oven that caught on fire during a curing process at Biomedical Science Tower 3.
10:58 p.m. A campus security authority reported a liquor law violation at Forbes Hall. One student was issued a conduct referral.
11:02 p.m. A campus security authority reported a liquor law violation at the Bridge on Forbes. One student was issued a conduct referral.
Saturday, September 4
2:26 a.m. A campus security authority reported a liquor law violation at Litchfield Tower A. One student was issued a conduct referral.
Sunday, September 5
1:23 a.m. Two citations issued for underage drinking at Nordenberg Hall.
Monday, September 6
6:49 p.m. One citation issued for violating a City ordinance (open container) at the 3600 block of Forbes Avenue.
Tuesday, September 7
1:39 p.m. Pitt police responded to a report of harassment by communication at the 3200 block of Juliet Street.
9:17 p.m. Pitt police responded to a report of harassment by communication at an undisclosed location.