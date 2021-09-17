Dorm-life Dining | 10 Minute Buffalo Chicken Dip

Dorm-life Dining is a biweekly blog where Ellyana Gomez offers up her recipes for high-quality dining in dorm-life conditions.

Football is back, so that means it’s time for the ultimate football season snack — buffalo chicken dip. You typically make buffalo chicken dip in an oven or a crockpot, so making it in a dorm room can seem to be a bit of a stretch. It’s time to put that handy dandy microfridge to good use. For this recipe, you’ll need a microwave-safe bowl and a couple of forks.

Buffalo chicken dip can be used with more than just tortilla or potato chips. One of my favorite things to do with leftover buffalo chicken dip is use it in a quesadilla or grilled cheese sandwich. You can also add it on top of french fries for an awesome side dish on burger night. Best of all, adding buffalo chicken dip and extra cheese to a pizza crust might be the best way to kick homemade pizza up a notch.

Ingredients

One 10 oz. canned cooked chicken breast meat, shredded

½ cup Buffalo sauce

½ cup Cheddar cheese shreds

4 oz. cream cheese

Combine ingredients in a microwave safe bowl Microwave for 2 minutes Stir mixture to make sure it heats thoroughly. Add cheese on top Microwave for an additional 2 minutes.

Quick tips:

Melt the cream cheese in the microwave to make it easier to mix by hand.

Only fill the bowl half way with dip so it heats thoroughly and isn’t cold at the bottom.

Add garlic powder or Adobo seasoning to the chicken to kick the flavor profile up a notch. You can find both at Las Palmas on Atwood Street or at Walmart.

If you’re using non-dairy cheese, sprinkle water on the top cheese layer so it melts better.

For a vegan/vegetarian option, use jackfruit, vegan cream cheese spread, vegan cheddar cheese shreds and Buffalo sauce. I suggest seasoning the jackfruit with one teaspoon each of smoked paprika and garlic powder.