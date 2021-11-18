Pitt adds 69 new COVID-19 cases since Nov. 10

Pitt officials said Thursday that 43 students and 26 employees tested positive for COVID-19 from Nov. 10 to Nov. 16.

According to an email sent by Pitt’s COVID-19 Medical Response Office, cases remained “low.” They also reminded members of the Pitt community who plan on traveling for Thanksgiving that they need to be cautious about COVID-19 mitigation and not to travel with symptoms.

The O’Hara onsite testing center for asymptomatic individuals will be open on Monday and Tuesday next week, according to the CMRO. For those staying on campus over break, only Panther Central Quest test drop-off will be open Thursday through Sunday. Anyone who needs to participate in mandatory testing must get tested early in the week or before leaving campus. Tests can also be mailed back via any FedEx box.

The CMRO also reminded unvaccinated members of the Pitt community about the interim COVID-19 vaccine requirement for all students, faculty and staff. The policy said a COVID-19 vaccine will be required starting on Dec. 6 for everyone without a religious or medical reason or “strong moral or ethical conviction.”

The CMRO also offered a word of thanks to those who have volunteered at a vaccination clinic — 1,723 people and counting since January — as well as those who have been vaccinated, continued to wear their masks and looked out for the safety of others.