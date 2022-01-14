Police Blotter: Dec. 16 – Jan. 13

Thursday, Dec. 16

An individual reported the theft of department clothing at the Cathedral of Learning.

Friday, Dec. 17

Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log for Friday, Dec. 17.

Sign up for our newsletter Get Pitt and Oakland news in your inbox three times a week.

Saturday, Dec. 18

A resident assistant discovered drug paraphernalia while conducting a room check for winter break at Irvis Hall. An officer responded and confiscated the items.

Saturday, Jan. 1

Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log for Saturday, Jan. 1.th

Sunday, Jan. 2

Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log for Sunday, Jan. 2.

Monday, Jan. 3

Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log for Monday, Jan. 3.

Tuesday, Jan. 4

Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log for Tuesday, Jan. 4.

Wednesday, Jan. 5

Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log for Wednesday, Jan. 5.

Thursday, Jan. 6

Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log for Thursday, Jan. 6.

Friday, Jan. 7

Eleven students were found in possession of alcohol in Tower A on Dec. 4. Conducted referrals were issued.

Three students were found in possession of alcohol in Holland Hall on Dec. 21. Conducted referrals were issued.

Saturday, Jan. 8

Pitt Police assisted with a report of harassment by communication at Oakland Square and Dawson Street.

Sunday, Jan. 9

Pitt police issued one summons request for driving under the influence on Boulevard of the Allies.

Monday, Jan. 10

Pitt police assisted the City of Pittsburgh Police with a burglary on 4500 Block of Centre Avenue.

Tuesday, Jan. 11

Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log for Tuesday, Jan. 11.

Wednesday, Jan. 12

City police reported an aggravated assault on Oct. 14 where a female actor struck a KDKA news person with their vehicle and left the scene at 5200 Block of Centre Avenue.

City police reported a robbery at 5200 Block of Centre Avenue on Oct. 14.

Thursday, Jan. 13

Pitt police assisted the city police with a domestic at Edith Place. An individual was taken into custody.

Correction: A previous version of this story excluded entries from this week. The Pitt News regrets this error.