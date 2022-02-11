Police Blotter: Feb. 3 – Feb. 10

Thursday, Feb. 3

A student reported her wallet missing at the Cathedral of Learning.

Pitt police reported a theft by unlawful taking at the Petersen Events Center.

Friday, Feb. 4

Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.

Saturday, Feb. 5

A campus security authority reported a liquor law violation at 3900 Forbes Ave. One student was issued a conduct referral.

Pitt police issued one citation for underage drinking at 4300 Block of Centre Avenue.

Pitt police assisted City police with a burglary at 3200 Block of Kennott Square.

Pitt police reported a theft by deception at College Garden Apartments.

A Campus security authority reported a liquor law violation at Litchfield Towers A. One student was issued a conduct referral, and a fake ID was confiscated.

Pitt police issued one citation for disorderly conduct at Semple Street.

Sunday, Feb. 6

A campus security authority reported a liquor law violation at Bruce Hall. One student was issued a conduct referral.

A campus security authority reported a liquor law violation at Ruskin Hall. One student was issued a conduct referral.

A campus security authority reported a liquor law violation at Boulevard of the Allies and Halket Street. One student was issued a conduct referral.

Monday, Feb. 7

Pitt police assisted City police with fraud at North Dithridge Street.

A student reported her cell phone missing to Pitt police at Forbes Tower.

Tuesday, Feb. 8

A student reported that money was missing from his wallet to Pitt police at the field house. Wednesday, Feb. 9

Pitt police made one arrest for disorderly conduct and public drunkenness at 3900 Forbes Ave.

Two students filed a theft report of miscellaneous items with Pitt police at Residence Inn. Thursday, Feb. 10

Pitt police reported an incident of an indecent assault at Nordenberg Hall.

Pitt police assisted City police with a robbery on 4000 Block of Fifth Avenue.