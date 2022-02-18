Police Blotter: Feb. 11 – Feb. 16

Saturday, Feb. 11

Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.

Sunday, Feb. 12

A campus security authority reported a liquor law violation at Ruskin Hall. One student was issued a conduct referral.

Pitt police issued one citation for underage drinking at Amos Hall.

A student reported to Pitt police that he lost his wallet and his credit card was used fraudulently.

Monday, Feb. 13

Pitt police issued one citation for underage drinking at Litchfield Tower B.

Tuesday, Feb. 14

A student reported the theft of their bicycle to Pitt police at the field house.

Wednesday, Feb. 15

Pitt police reported a harassment by communication incident.

Pitt police reported criminal mischief at the Old Cemetery Lot.

Thursday, Feb. 16

Pitt police reported a missing purse at Salk Hall after an individual left it unattended and upon return discovered it was missing.