Opinion | Black History Month should be every month

When I was younger, I always had questions about Black History Month.

Why does Black History Month only last for one month? Why is it during the shortest month of the year? Why is Black history often only talked about during February and not any other time?

In my opinion, every month should be Black History Month. As a Black person, my existence is already deemed a problem to people in the world with all the historical tension between white and Black people, so I feel Black people should unapologetically show off their achievements every month.</sp