City police respond to male barricaded inside Oakland Court home

City police responded Wednesday afternoon to an incident involving a male barricaded inside a home on the 100 block of Oakland Court.

The large police presence in the area prompted a Pitt emergency alert at about 2 p.m. asking community members to avoid the area.

According to the City public safety department, City police safely located the male in crisis at about 4 p.m., and medics will evaluate the male and provide assistance. All streets which were closed as a result of the incident have now reopened.