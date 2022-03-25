Police Blotter: March 17 – March 23

Thursday, March 17

Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.

Friday, March 18

A campus security authority reported a liquor law violation at Sigma Alpha Epsilon. Sigma Alpha Epsilon was issued a conduct referral.

A campus security authority reported a liquor law violation at Sennott Street and Oakland Avenue. One student was issued a conduct referral.

Pitt police made one arrest for robbery and harassment at Bouquet Gardens.

Saturday, March 19

Pitt police issued one citation for defiant trespassing at 400 Block of Semple Street.

A campus security authority reported a liquor law violation at Sutherland Hall. One student was issued a conduct referral.

A campus security authority reported a liquor law violation at Nordenberg Hall. One student was issued a conduct referral.

A campus security authority reported a liquor law violation at Bruce Hall. One student was issued a conduct referral.

A campus security authority reported a liquor law violation at 400 Block of Oakland Avenue. One student was issued a conduct referral.

A campus security authority reported a drug law violation at Litchfield Tower C. One student was issued a conduct referral.

Sunday, March 20

A campus security authority reported a liquor law violation at Holland Hall. Two students were issued conduct referrals.

Pitt police assisted City police with an intoxicated student at 200 Block Oakland Avenue.

Monday, March 21

Pitt police assisted City police with a possible sex offense at 3600 Block of Dawson Street.

A staff member with Student Affairs located a keg of beer with alcohol still in it while conducting a health and safety check at Sigma Alpha Epsilon. Pitt police confiscated the item and placed it into evidence.

Tuesday, March 22

Pitt police reported a missing purse at 3900 Forbes Ave.

Wednesday, March 23

Pitt police reported a student’s missing mini refrigerator at Litchfield Tower B.