Police Blotter: March 24 – March 30

Thursday, March 24

Pitt police reported criminal mischief and damage to a water fountain in Litchfield Tower A.

Friday, March 25

Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.

Saturday, March 26

Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.

Sunday, March 27

Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.

Monday, March 28

A student reported the theft of a package at Holland Hall.

Tuesday, March 29

Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.

Wednesday, March 30

Residence Life reported 10 students who were found in possession of alcohol in Holland Hall. Conduct referrals were issued.

Two students were found in possession of alcohol in Litchfield Tower A. Conduct referrals were issued.

Residence Life reported that one student was found in possession of alcohol in Tower A. A conduct referral was issued.