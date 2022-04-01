Police Blotter: March 24 – March 30
March 31, 2022
Thursday, March 24
Pitt police reported criminal mischief and damage to a water fountain in Litchfield Tower A.
Friday, March 25
Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.
Saturday, March 26
Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.
Sunday, March 27
Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.
Monday, March 28
A student reported the theft of a package at Holland Hall.
Tuesday, March 29
Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.
Wednesday, March 30
Residence Life reported 10 students who were found in possession of alcohol in Holland Hall. Conduct referrals were issued.
Two students were found in possession of alcohol in Litchfield Tower A. Conduct referrals were issued.
Residence Life reported that one student was found in possession of alcohol in Tower A. A conduct referral was issued.