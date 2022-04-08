Police Blotter: March 31 – April 6

Thursday, March 31

City police reported an aggravated assault on the Boulevard of the Allies.

Pitt police assisted the City police with a fraud report at McCormick Hall.

Friday, April 1

Pitt police issued a report of criminal mischief at Frick Fine Arts.

Pitt police assisted City police with a verbal domestic at 200 Block of McKee Place.

Saturday, April 2

A campus security authority reported a liquor law violation at Lothrop Hall. One student was issued a conduct referral.

Pitt police issued two citations for underage drinking at Nordenberg Hall.

Pitt police issued one citation for underage drinking at Nordenberg Hall.

Pitt police assisted City police with an assault that occurred inside Mario’s Bar.

Sunday, April 3

A campus security authority reported a liquor law violation at Nordenberg Hall. One student was issued a conduct referral.

Pitt police assisted City police with a possible hazing incident at 200 Block of North Dithridge Street.

Monday, April 4

Pitt police assisted City police with a felony traffic stop. Three actors were taken into custody.

Tuesday, April 5

Pitt police assisted the FBI with serving a warrant at 300 Block of McKee Place.

Pitt police reported a harassment by communication at 200 Block of Semple Street.

Pitt police issued one citation for violating a City open container ordinance at 3700 Forbes Ave.

Wednesday, April 6

An individual reported a theft at the Petersen Events Center.

Pitt police issued one citation for defiant trespass at 3800 Forbes Ave.